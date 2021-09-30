Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088997423
The butterfly Peacock eye (lat. Aglais io) collects nectar from flowers.
Karachev, Bryansk Oblast, Russia, 242500
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
animalautumnbeautifulbeautyblossomblurred backgroundbutterflycloseupcolorfulentomologyenvironmentflightflowerfragilegardeninsectinsectslawnmacromacro photographymacrophotographymeadownaturalnatural lightingnaturenectarno peoplenymphalidaeoutdooroutdoorsoutsidepeacock eyeplantpollinationproboscisreal timerussiascalesselective focusshallow depth of fieldsoft focussunlightsunnysunshinewildernesswildlifewingwings
Categories: Animals/Wildlife
Similar images
More from this artist