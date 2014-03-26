Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Butterflies in the sky between the hands. Hands close up on the background of a beautiful sunset, a flock of butterflies flies, enjoying nature. The concept of hope, faith, religion, a symbol of hope
Photo Formats
2500 × 3544 pixels • 8.3 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
705 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
353 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG