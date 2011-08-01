Images

Image
Butter Daisy Melampodium or mini Sunflower Plants are often called Mini Sunflower plants. Proven to be the right choice of flower plants that are resistant to all weather.
Daisy flower in the tropical
medalion flower. beautifull and refresh.
Yellow flowers, green leaves with bees standing.
Yellow flowers that brighten the park.
The blooms are yellow with charming green leaves
Orange flowers are used as background images.
Lotus flower

678713515

678713515

2140229185

Item ID: 2140229185

Butter Daisy Melampodium or mini Sunflower Plants are often called Mini Sunflower plants. Proven to be the right choice of flower plants that are resistant to all weather.

Formats

  • 3264 × 2448 pixels • 10.9 × 8.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

E

Evy Nur Afifah