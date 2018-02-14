Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Bust of a silicone mannequin of a woman with makeup isolated on a white background. Concept for store, sale, design. Fashionable silicone mannequin made of durable material.
Edit
Pretty young woman looking behind her back

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138934653

Item ID: 2138934653

Bust of a silicone mannequin of a woman with makeup isolated on a white background. Concept for store, sale, design. Fashionable silicone mannequin made of durable material.

Formats

  • 5002 × 5002 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Anna Shalam

Anna Shalam