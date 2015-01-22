Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Businesswoman working with tablet and laptop and network connection on virtual screen at office table, Technology digital marketing and business concept, Background blurred.
Business people sitting on the desk on office
Men working at table in office, closeup. Financial trading concept

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129013836

Item ID: 2129013836

Businesswoman working with tablet and laptop and network connection on virtual screen at office table, Technology digital marketing and business concept, Background blurred.

Formats

  • 5591 × 2875 pixels • 18.6 × 9.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 514 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 257 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

SOMKID THONGDEE

SOMKID THONGDEE