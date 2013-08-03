Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Businesswoman working from home during quarantine. Happy young woman taking a phone call while using a laptop in her living room. Young businesswoman sealing a deal over the phone.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5464 × 8192 pixels • 18.2 × 27.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG