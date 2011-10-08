Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Businesswoman in white suit is Call Center and technical Support staff with headset Smiling and talking for help customers in work. Asian customer support team.
Portrait of beautiful happy smiling young businesswoman working on her computer in the office.,sitting on workplace.,Happy working.
Smiling friendly asian female call-center agent with headset working on support hotline in the office
Young business asian woman working call centre customer service agents. Business female support operator with computer and headset in office.
Business scene with multiple Asians
Casual young woman on call at desk with group of colleagues behind in a bright office
Customer support operators in formalwear working in call center office using computers. Business concept.
Young asian woman call centre operator with headphones during working in modern office

See more

1850494102

See more

1850494102

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126294723

Item ID: 2126294723

Businesswoman in white suit is Call Center and technical Support staff with headset Smiling and talking for help customers in work. Asian customer support team.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Coco Ratta

Coco Ratta