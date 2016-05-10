Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Businesswoman using tablet computer. Double exposure concept with night city and woman in business suit. Real estate investment. Digital technology in property management and development company.
business, communication, modern technology and office concept - smiling buisnessman with tablet pc computer
business, communication, modern technology and office concept - smiling buisnessman with tablet pc computer
business, communication, modern technology and office concept - smiling buisnessman with tablet pc computer
Double exposure Confident Asian businessman reading notebook or document file with cityscape on blurred building background, business concept,
Hipster businessman with smartphone writing text message. Studio
business, communication, modern technology and office concept - smiling buisnessman with tablet pc computer
Portrait of smiling young businessman using smartphone and headphones near concrete wall. Concept of communication. Mock up

See more

1860393463

See more

1860393463

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126274407

Item ID: 2126274407

Businesswoman using tablet computer. Double exposure concept with night city and woman in business suit. Real estate investment. Digital technology in property management and development company.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 3000 pixels • 16.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 600 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 300 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

K

Khakimullin Aleksandr