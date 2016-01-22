Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Businesswoman uses a tablet for a marketing project while analyzing company turnover using a laptop computer. An accountant working in an office initiates a planning management collaboration.
Business people and staff meeting in office to briefing strategy information of corporate.Business meeting concept.
Picture of hands tapping on laptop
Business people meeting to discuss the situation on the market by smart device.
beautiful woman holding credit card and using laptop and smartphone shopping website online, shopping concept

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129274590

Item ID: 2129274590

Businesswoman uses a tablet for a marketing project while analyzing company turnover using a laptop computer. An accountant working in an office initiates a planning management collaboration.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

CrizzyStudio

CrizzyStudio