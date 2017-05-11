Images

Image
Businesswoman or Freelancer working from home with a boston terrier dog. woman using laptop at sunny room. woman studying at home. Student learning and working at home.
Delighted together. Cheerful positive beautiful girl smiling and sitting on the couch with robot while bonding to each other
Shot of a senior men using virtual reality headsets at a cozy home
Modern elderly man siting at home with earphones and having online video call
In a good mood. Cheerful pleasant beautiful girl sitting at the table and using laptop while the robot standing nearby
Beautiful young woman with cute pug dog taking selfie at home
Young female photographer at home
The dog sits in the man’s hands. A man works at home, a graphic designer, a creator works at home on freelance with a dog. The pet makes it difficult to work at home. A man is looking at green screen.

2135715835

Item ID: 2135715835

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

  • 4356 × 2905 pixels • 14.5 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Elena.Katkova

Elena.Katkova