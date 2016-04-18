Images

Image
Businesswoman or Freelancer working from home with a boston terrier dog. woman using laptop at sunny room. woman studying at home. Student learning and working at home.
Travel plans. Young brunette sitting on the rug with laptop on her knees, holding globe, choosing where to go, smiling
Female student being distracted from exam preparation
Girl sitting on the floor studying with a laptop before the exam, she is reading a book and writing in a notebook with a pencil
Pensive modern tourist woman in striped jacket with credit card booking airplane tickets online on a laptop while sitting near couch and trolley bags in the modern living room in sunny hot summer day.
Pretty woman enjoying doing herself manicure
young woman moving to new house
A young woman in the living room at home unpacking boxes with things. A woman with a folder is thinking about a new design. Moving, buying a house, apartment concept.

2135715831

Item ID: 2135715831

Businesswoman or Freelancer working from home with a boston terrier dog. woman using laptop at sunny room. woman studying at home. Student learning and working at home.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5352 × 3568 pixels • 17.8 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Elena.Katkova

Elena.Katkova