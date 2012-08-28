Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Business-team of several confident workers looking at the laptop screen with smiles in the office on the background of young businessman speaking on the phone
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

10294660

Stock Photo ID: 10294660

Business-team of several confident workers looking at the laptop screen with smiles in the office on the background of young businessman speaking on the phone

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Photo Formats

  • 4368 × 2912 pixels • 14.6 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Pressmaster

Pressmaster