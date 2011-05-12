Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Businessman working on office desk and analyzing new project of accounting finance. Investment, Financial advisor, budget, plan and accounting concept.
Man working in office
Business Woman Writing with pen in notepad
Business men analyze financial data for the company's revenue with graphs and calculators, accounting concept
Auditor or internal revenue service staff, Business women checking annual financial statements of company. Audit Concept.
Analyst examining report using calculator. Close-up of female hand making notes on business papers. Financial research concept

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130111674

Item ID: 2130111674

Businessman working on office desk and analyzing new project of accounting finance. Investment, Financial advisor, budget, plan and accounting concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Photo Smoothies

Photo Smoothies