Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Businessman working laptop computer, surfing the internet with digital tablet on the table at home office. Working at home, telecommuting concept. Blurred background, mockup
Edit
Cropped shot of businesswoman typing on laptop computer while working on her project in modern office room
Technical support agent working in office, closeup

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123446907

Item ID: 2123446907

Businessman working laptop computer, surfing the internet with digital tablet on the table at home office. Working at home, telecommuting concept. Blurred background, mockup

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

TippaPatt

TippaPatt