Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Businessman wearing a suit and a grey shirt. Making a stunt on an office chair with a megaphone in his hand, pointing upwards with the other hand.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

1799775

Stock Photo ID: 1799775

Businessman wearing a suit and a grey shirt. Making a stunt on an office chair with a megaphone in his hand, pointing upwards with the other hand.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Photo Formats

  • 2916 × 4374 pixels • 9.7 × 14.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Sean Nel

Sean Nel

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.