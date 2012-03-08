Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
businessman is using a credit card hand over or give for financial transactions. Online banking purchase product on internet in home office or online shopping. Convenience in the world of technology.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6152 × 3461 pixels • 20.5 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG