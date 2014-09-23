Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Businessman using computer laptop for selection human resource on a virtual screen interface to company. Human resource management, HR, recruitment, leadership and teambuilding,
Business women work with calculator and laptop,pen and notebook on the wooden table
businesswoman using laptop, Contact us connection concept
Young girl using laptop computer on wood desk in coffee shop. vintage effect. flare light.
Female working on laptop in a cafe.
Ransomware cyber security concept, double exposure of man working on laptop computer and cityscape with technology code background of cyber security icons and internet network, malware attack
Social media and Marketing virtual icons screen concept.close up of businesswoman typing keyboard with laptop computer in modern office

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125423934

Item ID: 2125423934

Businessman using computer laptop for selection human resource on a virtual screen interface to company. Human resource management, HR, recruitment, leadership and teambuilding,

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Mongta Studio

Mongta Studio