Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Businessman Using Cellphone Texting Working On Laptop Sitting In Outdoor on the table, symbol neurons in the brain, data exchanges over the world background, this image furnished by NASA.
Businessman relaxing on desk in yoga lotus position
Young businessman sitting at desc with social network icons
Young businessman sitting at desc with social network icons
Businessman smoking with floating no smoking signs beside his head.
Businessman smoking with floating no smoking signs beside his head.
Young businessman sitting at desc with social network icons
Young businessman sitting at desc with social network icons

See more

194771189

See more

194771189

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132273195

Item ID: 2132273195

Businessman Using Cellphone Texting Working On Laptop Sitting In Outdoor on the table, symbol neurons in the brain, data exchanges over the world background, this image furnished by NASA.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6531 × 3675 pixels • 21.8 × 12.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Thitisan

Thitisan