Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083744414
Businessman using binoculars standing above brown wooden cube. Miniature tiny people toys photography. isolated on white background.
M
By Macro Stud
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbinocularboxbusinessbusinessmancorporatecut outdeliverydirectionfigurefuturegoalgrowthillustrationisolatedjobleaderleadershiplookingmanmanagementmarketminiatureofficeopportunityorderpackagepartnershippeopleproblemresearchresourcesearchsearchingshippingsolutionstandingstrategysuccesssuitsupporttargettelescopetopvisionwhitework
Categories: Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist