Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
businessman touching circle global network connection and data exchanges on dark background,Communication and technology concept.Business networking customer, Science, Innovation,future.
Formats
9000 × 3500 pixels • 30 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 389 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 195 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG