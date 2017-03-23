Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A businessman taps a virtual download bar with a loading progress meter on New Year's Eve, turning the year 2022 to 2023.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5432 × 3439 pixels • 18.1 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 633 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 317 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG