Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089628536
Businessman smile looks at laptop sit at workplace desk take part in video conference communication with client, enjoy positive conversation remotely by business. Modern tech, video call event concept
f
By fizkes
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
35s virtual amusingadvancement distantlyambitious distancingapp useapplication deskbroadcast microphonebusinessbusinessman alonechuckle provideclient briefingcommunication collaborationcomputer peopleconfident smilecontact callcontented videocallcounsellor cheerycourse classdevice connectiondigital knowledgee-coach optimistice-learn enthusiastice-service homeofficeelectronic gadgetemployee engagedentertaining helplineentrepreneur conferencingevent streameyeglasses laugheyewear gladfriendly colleaguefun cheerfulheadset operatorinternet chattingjob negotiatejoyful livelaptop webinarlisten talkmale tutorman counsellingmodern headphonesoffice youngone hearperson glassestech helptechnology helpdesktuition cooperationvideo consultationvideoconference meetingwork seminar
Categories: People, Technology
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist