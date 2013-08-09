Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A businessman sits in the office at a large table in front of a laptop and works online, video chat, communication on working moments on the Internet, work from the office, the concept of remote work.
Young Asian male online merchant freelance blogger is working business at home with laptop. Social media, Influencer, and online shopping concept.
adult serious businessman in glasses sitting at table and using laptop in office
A beautiful young business woman is working
Casually dressed mature businessman sitting at a desk in his office and smiling while working online with a laptop
Young businesswoman in the office. Beautiful woman doing paperwork at her workplace.
Image of happy beautiful woman smiling and working with laptop while standing at table in office
Businessman working on couch

See more

1019538184

See more

1019538184

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125950887

Item ID: 2125950887

A businessman sits in the office at a large table in front of a laptop and works online, video chat, communication on working moments on the Internet, work from the office, the concept of remote work.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Maliutina Anna

Maliutina Anna