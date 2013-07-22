Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
businessman in a shirt and a blue tie in the office and a business woman in a dress shake hands after signing contracts
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3870 × 2813 pixels • 12.9 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 727 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 364 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG