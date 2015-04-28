Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Businessman pressing, hold play button sign to start or initiate projects.Video Play Presentation. Idea for business, technology.media player button. Play icon.Go.
Businessman pressing play button to start. Idea for business, technology, and presentation.
Human resources management business man select employee. customer relationship management, button
Businessman press play button
Hands touching button screen interface global connection customer networking data exchanges
hand pressing modern social buttons
Businessman press previous button

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127898829

Item ID: 2127898829

Businessman pressing, hold play button sign to start or initiate projects.Video Play Presentation. Idea for business, technology.media player button. Play icon.Go.

Formats

  • 5567 × 3459 pixels • 18.6 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 621 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 311 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Zoomik

Zoomik