Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Businessman pointing on wrist watch while scolding employee for being late against white background
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
7144 × 5218 pixels • 23.8 × 17.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 730 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 365 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG