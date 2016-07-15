Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Businessman pointing to the graph line Future growth plans to connect the financial network Analyze data to increase sales and revenue profits to achieve global economic business investment goals.
Formats
4000 × 6000 pixels • 13.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG