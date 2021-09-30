Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092282993
Businessman hold virtual plus medical network connection icons. Covid-19 pandemic develop people awareness and spread attention on their healthcare.Doctor,document,medicine,ambulance,patient icon
Z
By Zoomik
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
addadditionadvantageadvantageousassurancebenefitbonusbusinessbusinessmancarecompensationconceptcorecorporatedevelopexcellencefeaturegrowthhandhealthhealthcarehelphospitaliconincentiveincreaseinnovationinsurancejobleadermanagementmedicalmetaphormoremotivationofferpluspositiveprofitresourcesignsocialsuccesssymbolthinkvaluewealthwebwelfare
Categories: Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist