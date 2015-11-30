Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Businessman hold 3D plus icon, man hold in hand offer positive thing such as profit, benefits, development, CSR represented by plus sign.The hand shows the plus sign.
Businessman, man hold in hand offer positive thing such as profit, benefits, development, CSR represented by plus sign.The hand shows the plus sign.
Businessman pushing button positive or medical thing.
Businessman, man hold in hand offer positive thing such as profit, benefits, development, CSR represented by plus sign.The hand shows the plus sign.
Businessman, man hold in hand offer positive thing such as profit, benefits, development, CSR represented by plus sign.The hand shows the plus sign.
Businessman offer positive thing (like benefits, personal development, social networking) represented by plus sign.
Businessman, man hold in hand offer positive thing such as profit, benefits, development, CSR represented by plus sign.The hand shows the plus sign.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127898625

Item ID: 2127898625

Businessman hold 3D plus icon, man hold in hand offer positive thing such as profit, benefits, development, CSR represented by plus sign.The hand shows the plus sign.

Formats

  • 8000 × 3712 pixels • 26.7 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 464 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 232 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Zoomik

Zoomik