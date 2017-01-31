Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Businessman examines sales data and an economic growth graph graphic on a tablet and laptop. This is a business strategy. Digital marketing is a term that refers to the use of Technology concept
Edit
SHOWING ONLINE UNIVERSITY CONCEPT ON SCREEN
Business Information Technology people work hard Data Analytics Statistics
Flat design businessman concept.Overhead Desk in flat design, Top view of working place with laptop and documents, Vector illustration for web banner
Hold credit cards and notebooks
Spreadsheet design over blue background, vector illustration.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138726755

Item ID: 2138726755

Businessman examines sales data and an economic growth graph graphic on a tablet and laptop. This is a business strategy. Digital marketing is a term that refers to the use of Technology concept

Formats

  • 5896 × 3679 pixels • 19.7 × 12.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 624 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 312 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ING Studio1985

ING Studio1985