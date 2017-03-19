Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Businessman, department head and boss stands leaning on the desktop, a young man in a formal suit in the office, the director's stern look.
woman office business
Stylish young man stands leaning his shoulder on shelf, holds phone in his hand, looks at camera.
Confident in his perfect style. Handsome young man in eyeglasses and smart jacket looking away while standing outdoors
Businessman standing watching something with folded arms and a thoughtful expression as he leans against a door
Happy young businessman in black suit stands at entrance to conference hall
Serious confident middle-aged man with folded arms standing next to an urban brick wall staring intently at the camera
closeup.a successful young man

See more

1288796059

See more

1288796059

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125938833

Item ID: 2125938833

Businessman, department head and boss stands leaning on the desktop, a young man in a formal suit in the office, the director's stern look.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4160 × 6240 pixels • 13.9 × 20.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Maliutina Anna

Maliutina Anna