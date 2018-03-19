Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A businessman chooses a light bulb icon as a symbol of inspiration and constructive logic. The concept of constructive thinking and innovative technologies
Online banking application . Mixed media
Concept of e-business and commerce . Mixed media
Concept of e-business and commerce . Mixed media

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129514728

Item ID: 2129514728

A businessman chooses a light bulb icon as a symbol of inspiration and constructive logic. The concept of constructive thinking and innovative technologies

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4490 × 2611 pixels • 15 × 8.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 582 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 291 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nerza

Nerza