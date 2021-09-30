Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087072704
businessman and businesswoman shaking hands together for success and agreement about work or project
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultagreementbrainstormbusinessbusinessmanbusinesswomancaucasiancollaborationcolleaguecommunicationcomputerconnectioncooperationcorporatecoupledealdiscussionentrepreneurexecutivegreetinghandshakeintroducejoblaptopleadershipmalemanmarketingmeetingoccupationofficeopportunitypartnerpartnershippeopleplanprofessionalprojectrelationshipshake handsshaking handssmilesuccesssupportteamworktogetherwomanworkworkeryoung
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist