Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Businessman answering the phone sitting at office desk in front of laptop, easy internet banking, manager consulting customer by phonehaving successful mobile negotiations with client.
remote work at home during quarantine and epidemic, portrait of a woman in a medical mask
remote work at home during quarantine and epidemic, portrait of a woman in a medical mask
mature businesswoman in eyeglasses using laptop and working with papers in cafe
Sideview of serious businessman reading book on office background
asian woman work job in cafe city
Sick man reading prescription medicine working in office, businessman caught cold, seasonal flu. Pandemic influenza, disease prevention, illness, virus, infection, temperature, fever and flu concept
red-haired woman sitting at home with her laptop

See more

747917809

See more

747917809

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125934474

Item ID: 2125934474

Businessman answering the phone sitting at office desk in front of laptop, easy internet banking, manager consulting customer by phonehaving successful mobile negotiations with client.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6042 × 3998 pixels • 20.1 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 662 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 331 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Maliutina Anna

Maliutina Anna