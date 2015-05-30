Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Business women using a calculator to calculate numbers on a company's financial documents, he is analyzing historical financial data to plan how to grow the company. Financial concept.
Business analyst checking in financial statement for audit internal control system. Accounting , Accountancy Concept.
Businessman using a calculator to calculate numbers on a company's financial documents, he is analyzing historical financial data to plan how to grow the company. Financial concept.
Holding Handset

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132042255

Item ID: 2132042255

Business women using a calculator to calculate numbers on a company's financial documents, he is analyzing historical financial data to plan how to grow the company. Financial concept.

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Pickadook

Pickadook