Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Business woman using calculator for analysis maketing plan, Accountant calculate financial report, computer with graph chart. Business, Finance and Accounting concepts
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4419 × 2946 pixels • 14.7 × 9.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG