Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Business woman hand holding show blank paper sheet mock up empty white board space for shouting text rule or protest word. Text PROJECT DELIVERY
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5625 × 3863 pixels • 18.8 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 687 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 344 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG