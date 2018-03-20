Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Business trader investor analyst for financial instruments with various type of indicators combine with gold and account book and money, trading data index chart graph and laptop screen.
Formats
6048 × 3868 pixels • 20.2 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 640 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 320 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG