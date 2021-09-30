Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094364693
Business, technology and office concept - happy business team with laptop computers, documents and coffee. Meeting before the start of the working day to discuss a business plan
D
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultadvicebusinessbusinessmanbusinesswomancasualcaucasiancolleaguescommunicationcommunitycomputercooperationcorporatecoworkersdaydesigndiscussionexecutivegroupindoorsmalemanmanagermeetingmennegotiationsoccupationofficepartnerspeoplepersonplanningprofessionalsharingsittingsmilingstaffstandingstart uptalkingteamteamworktechnologywindowwomanwomenworkworkingworkplaceyoung
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist