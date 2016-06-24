Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Clinical trial
Young businessman and businesswoman discussing work with double exposure of financial interface and graphs. Toned image
Young businesspeople using laptop computer and mobile phone to communicate with their partners
Two young businesspeople working together in front of futuristic interface with virtual financial statistics
Business concept of virtual collaboration
Businessman pressing business type of modern buttons with virtual background
Two modern businesspeople using laptop and smartphone to communicate with their partners in the world
Two young designers are working on a new project in the night office using modern technology

See more

1154187982

See more

1154187982

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132039745

Item ID: 2132039745

Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Clinical trial

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alfa Photo

Alfa Photo