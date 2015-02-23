Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Digital disruption
Unrecognizable businessman in dark suit looking at his smartphone over gray background with double exposure of blurry HUD business interface. Concept of big data. Toned image
productivity, business, technology and internet concept: businessman are using a virtual computer and are selecting productivity.
Digital composite of Hand holding phone with binary code technology background

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132039191

Item ID: 2132039191

Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Digital disruption

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5315 × 3456 pixels • 17.7 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 650 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 325 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alfa Photo

Alfa Photo