Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Business, technology, internet and network concept. Young businessman thinks over the steps for successful growth: CFO
Composite image of businessman with arms raised
winder in hand and young businessman
Man sketching business ideas
Plan for electronic business
Portrait of happy european businessman celebrating success on concrete background with business sketch. Achievement concept

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130727016

Item ID: 2130727016

Business, technology, internet and network concept. Young businessman thinks over the steps for successful growth: CFO

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alfa Photo

Alfa Photo