Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Business, technology, internet and network concept. Young businessman thinks over the steps for successful growth: Business transformation
Business, technology, internet and network concept. Young businessman thinks over the steps for successful growth: Employee engagement
Business, technology, internet and network concept. Young businessman thinks over the steps for successful growth: Property management
Business, technology, internet and network concept. Young businessman thinks over the steps for successful growth: Change management
Business, technology, internet and network concept. Young businessman thinks over the steps for successful growth: Sustainable development
Business, technology, internet and network concept. Young businessman thinks over the steps for successful growth: Marketing automation
Business, technology, internet and network concept. Young businessman thinks over the steps for successful growth: Continuous improvement
Business, technology, internet and network concept. Young businessman thinks over the steps for successful growth: Optimization process

See more

1891732045

See more

1891732045

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125575998

Item ID: 2125575998

Business, technology, internet and network concept. Young businessman thinks over the steps for successful growth: Business transformation

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5087 × 3391 pixels • 17 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alfa Photo

Alfa Photo