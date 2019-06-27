Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Audit
Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription:
Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription:
Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription:
Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription:
Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription:
Finance and Money Transaction Technology Concept. Icon Graphic interface showing fintech trade exchange, profit statistics analysis and market analyst service in modern computer application.
Composite image of businesswoman touching invisible screen

See more

161940470

See more

161940470

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125575968

Item ID: 2125575968

Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Audit

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4768 × 3178 pixels • 15.9 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alfa Photo

Alfa Photo