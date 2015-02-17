Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Software testing
Man touching a digital eye concept on a touch screen with his fingers
View of a Man holding a 3d rendering data earth globe

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125575920

Item ID: 2125575920

Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Software testing

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5616 × 3744 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alfa Photo

Alfa Photo