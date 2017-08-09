Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Emerging markets
Forecast and fortune telling concept. Portrait of attractive young european businessman with tablet and glowing globe astrological calendar hologram interface on blurry office interior. Multiexposure
Young businessman working on digital screen in futuristic virtual office. Modern business concept.
Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription:
Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription:
Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual blackboard of the future, he sees the inscription: IOT
Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription:
Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription:

See more

1624423924

See more

1624423924

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125575908

Item ID: 2125575908

Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Emerging markets

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4752 × 3456 pixels • 15.8 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 727 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 364 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alfa Photo

Alfa Photo