Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Lead generation
Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Customer journey
Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Distribution
Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Customization
Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Remarketing
Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Transformation
Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Implementation
Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Sustainable development

See more

1898937319

See more

1898937319

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125575899

Item ID: 2125575899

Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Lead generation

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alfa Photo

Alfa Photo