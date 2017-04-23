Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: ICO
Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: ROI
business, technology, internet and virtual reality concept - businessman pressing sql button on virtual screens with hexagons and transparent honeycomb
Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Login
Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: ROI
Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Code of conduct
ROI Return on Investment Finance Profit Success Internet Business Technology Concept.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125575893

Item ID: 2125575893

Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: ICO

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alfa Photo

Alfa Photo