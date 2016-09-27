Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Business teamwork meeting with present and financial graph data at the office table, Business finance and accounting concept, Background blurred.
Edit
Asian businesswoman hands hold documents with financial statistic stock photo,discussion and analysis data the charts and graphs. Finance concept
Business people hand with pen pointing to cost graph analysis graph on desk with calculator
Image of female hands with pens over business document at meeting Banking business or financial analyst desktop accounting charts, pens indicates in the graphics
businessman or accountant hand working on calculator to calculate business data, accounting document and laptop computer at office, business concept
Businessmen are calculating income-expenditure and analyzing real estate investment data, Accounting Financial and tax systems concept.
A business man pointing to a graph on the table with a pen and analyzing the graph on the table
business hands background and abstract innovative technologies for industries. Multi exposure. At office

See more

1913839546

See more

1913839546

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143011227

Item ID: 2143011227

Business teamwork meeting with present and financial graph data at the office table, Business finance and accounting concept, Background blurred.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

SOMKID THONGDEE

SOMKID THONGDEE