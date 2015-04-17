Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Business team working on new startup projects. Discuss the analysis of charts and graphs showing investment performance reports. and profit accounting and finance business ideas
Medicine doctor hand writing something on medical from. Medical care, insurance, prescription, paper work or career concept with vintage tone.
Young businesswoman sitting at the table and taking notes in a notebook. On the table is a laptop, smartphone. On computer screen graphics and charts. Student learning online. Blogger.
Bookkeepers or financial inspector making report, calculating or checking balance. Audit concept.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129274611

Item ID: 2129274611

Business team working on new startup projects. Discuss the analysis of charts and graphs showing investment performance reports. and profit accounting and finance business ideas

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5871 × 1957 pixels • 19.6 × 6.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 333 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 167 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

CrizzyStudio

CrizzyStudio